Police looking for elderly man with history of going missing

WAVERLY, Ohio (FOX19) - Waverly police are asking people to be on the lookout for an elderly man who never made it back to his home after a trip to Maysville, Kentucky.
Police say William E. Shepherd, 91, was last seen in Maysville around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He is not suffering from any form of Alzheimer disease, but he has previously gone missing on his way home in September 2018 and was found by law enforcement in Dayton, Ohio.
Shepherd was last seen wearing blue bib overalls, a red flannel shirt and an NRA ball cap.
Police say he was driving a silver 20104 Honda Pilot with the Ohio license plate number GDJ7271.
Anyone who’s seen Shepherd is asked to call the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179.
