Rain & Thunder Chances Return Later Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Another dry and comfortable start to your day, however we will look for some showers and possible thunderstorms by this evening. Enjoy sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 70’s early, before scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive in the FOX19 NOW viewing area during afternoon and evening and most will be east if I-71.
Then much cooler on Thursday as showers and cloud cover will keep us in the upper 60’s. We return to sunshine on Friday and the mid to upper 70’s before afternoon thunderstorms return on Saturday and Sunday.
You will notice a bit more humidity this weekend with highs near 80 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.