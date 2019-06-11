Rain and Thunder this Evening, The Damp “Big Chill” Tomorrow

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Rain and thunder will move across the FOX19 NOW viewing area this evening with most of the rain east if I-71. Some rain could fall however in most parts of the Tri-state. Overnight the rain becomes scattered and there will be a few wet roads for the morning commute. Chilly air with scattered light showers dominate Thursday while pleasant sunshine will be the rule Friday. There will be some rain each day Saturday through Friday June 21st as a wet weather pattern settles in over the FOX19 NOW viewing area.