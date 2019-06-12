Showers and Thunderstorms are Possible Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. With any storms that develop, gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be the main threats.
More wet weather is on the way tomorrow as a cold front moves through the region. With clouds and rain in the area, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s.
High pressure will build on Friday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s expected.
This weekend, a frontal boundary will stall-out and provide rain chances through early next week.
