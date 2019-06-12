Woman sentenced after having sex on SkyStar Wheel

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was sentenced after having sex on the multi-colored 150-foot SkyStar Wheel in downtown Cincinnati.
The couple, Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder, were taken into custody shortly after the offense was reported on Opening Day March 28.
The couple engaged in sex in the open and in the presence of children and adults, their criminal complaints show.
Wilder was sentenced to eight months probation. She pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was ordered to stay away from alcohol and will submit to periodic testing.
Mathisen was given a one day suspended sentence for his plea to public indecency in May.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.