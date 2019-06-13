Body of 6-month-old boy found in Ohio well

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department confirmed late Wednesday night they’ve recovered the body of a missing baby who was found dead in a well, WSAZ reported.
Daniel Groves, 41, and Jessica Groves, 39, of Otway, Ohio, were arrested Monday and are facing charges of abduction and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of 6-month-old Dylan Groves.
Capt. John Murphy says detectives received information of a possible location of Dylan and found a well that appeared to be about 30 feet deep.
Murphy says with the help of the Otway Fire Department, they were able to recover the body from the bottom of the well. The body has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, investigators believe the baby has been dead since late March.
Dylan was born with drugs in his system and had been in the custody of Scioto County Children Services, the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies said the baby had been returned to the father after he “completed all requirements for family unification.”
Investigators said the father started missing court dates, home visits and doctor visits for Dylan.
Scioto County Child Services made several attempts to find the child “but had no success in doing so.”
On May 3, a case worker asked the sheriff’s office for help locating Dylan. Deputies tried multiple times to find the parents at their home.
On May 20, the chief deputy went to the home and saw the parents on a four-wheeler. He chased them, but the couple took off into the woods and got away.
Detectives were able to get a search warrant for the home on June 10. The sheriff's office executed the warrant with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Deputies called in the Ohio State Highway Patrol special response team's aviation unit.
There was a six-hour-long standoff, but officers ultimately arrested Daniel Groves.
During the search of the home, deputies found several stolen items including two ATVs, a utility task vehicle, two trailers, a riding lawnmower, a camper and other items. The total value was $42,000.
The suspects are being held in the Scioto County Jail.
Daniel Groves is charged with abduction, kidnapping, interference with custody, a probation violation, theft, and receiving stolen property. He is in jail without bond.
Jessica Groves is charged with abduction, kidnapping, interference of custody, and contempt of court. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Investigators said more charges will be filed.
