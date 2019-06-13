Charges lowered for owner of starved dog who died in Butler County

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The owner of an emaciated dog who died is now facing less severe charges in Butler County.
David Neanover’s fifth-degree felony charge of cruelty to a companion animal was lowered Wednesday by a grand jury, which returned an all-misdemeanor indictment, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Neanover of Reily Township was originally charged with the felony cruelty charge, a first-degree misdemeanor cruelty charge and failure to file an application for a dog tag, a minor misdemeanor.
He now faces first-degree and second-degree misdemeanor cruelty charges and the same failure charge. His case will be transferred to a lower court.
Dog wardens responded to 6165 Main Street in April on anonymous complaints to discover the dog, Lou, had no food or water. Lou was covered in severe open wounds and was obviously starved, Sheriff Richard Jones said at the time.
The 2-year-old Doberman Pinscher was taken to the Animal Friends Humane Society. He was so hungry he ate rocks, X-rays showed.
“No normal human being could look at this dog and think this is acceptable," Jones said.
“Our sweet Lou fought a hard battle, but ultimately lost the fight,” the humane society wrote on Facebook after his death. “We are so proud of how brave and strong he was.”
