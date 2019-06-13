A Cool Blustery Afternoon Leads to a Chilly Night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The normal high temperature today is 82° and the warmest we have been as of this writing is 64°. Not much warming is expected beyond that.
Winds will diminish overnight and the sky will clear. Most parts of the Tri-state will cool into the middle and upper 40s.
Deep blue and plenty of sunshine will dominate Friday and Saturday morning will be dry.
Starting Saturday afternoon, showers will be in the forecast. The next possibility of a dry day comes Wednesday.
