A few showers in spots for the morning commute

For the morning commute roads will be mostly dry with the chance of a light shower in spots. Chilly air with scattered light showers dominate Thursday with high temperatures only in the low to mid 60s. Pleasant sunshine will be the rule Friday, starting off in the chilly upper 40s and with bright sunshine warms into the 70s. In the extended forecast there will be some rain each day Saturday through Friday June 21st as a wet weather pattern settles in over the FOX19 NOW viewing area.