Dads get in free at Cincinnati Zoo for Father’s Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Sunday is Father’s Day and to celebrate, the Cincinnati Zoo is letting dads in for free.
In the theme of Father’s Day, guests can visit animal dads like Jomo the silverback gorilla, John the lion and Kimba the giraffe.
Zoo officials say dads don’t need proof of fatherhood to take advantage of the promotion, they just have to let an employee at the entrance know that they’re a father.
On Saturday, the zoo is offering the Hurray for Dad program.
Zoo officials say on Saturday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., guests can learn how different animal dads play an active role in their families’ lives and play a game featuring fun father facts.
The Zoo is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Father’s Day weekend with early entry at 9:00 a.m. for members and Adventure Ticket holders.
