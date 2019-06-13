FC Cincinnati to play St. Louis in U.S. Open Cup

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati will play St. Louis FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of Sixteen following a 2-1 win over Louisville City FC at Nippert Stadium.
FCC scored the game-winning goal Wednesday night in extra time to beat Louisville City FC in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup at Nippert Stadium.
Kekuta Manneh broke a 1-1 tie when he connected on a header from Emmanuel Ledesma - sending FC Cincinnati through to the round of sixteen.
“We talked about using a moment like that to turn the season around,” said interim head coach Yoann Damet. “The guys are very happy. It’s the Cup. You want to win and move on to the next stage.”
Fanendo Adi opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 22nd minute. Louisville City FC tied the game seven minutes later and it remained tied through regulation.
The next round of match-ups was announced Thursday morning. FC Cincinnati will play on the road against St. Louis, a USL side, with date and time of match to be announced later in the week.
