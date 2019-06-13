A Few Showers and a Much Cooler Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A cold front will push through the region this morning with a few showers and a much cooler air mass for later today.
Expect afternoon high temps in the mid 60s this afternoon, well below the 82 degree normal daytime high temp.
As high pressure builds in tonight skies will clear, and Friday morning will be rather chilly in the upper 40s.
Friday looks very nice. We should see lots of sunshine and high temps in the low/mid 70s.
Beyond Friday, the weather picture becomes rather unsettled as a frontal boundary stalls out over the tri-state.
This will allow for shower and thunderstorm chances each day from the weekend all the way into the middle of the upcoming week.
