Findlay Market receives international recognition

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Findlay Market received international recognition from two organizations last week.
Findlay Market’s President and CEO Joe Hansbauer spent three days in London, England last week — the same week Findlay Market was named on of the world’s top 10 best food markets by Newsweek.
The article highlights Findlay Market’s fresh produce and specialty foods, including goetta.
Findlay Market found itself near the top of the article’s list, in between a market in Morocco and a market in Japan.
As for the market’s top man in charge, Hansbauer represented the U.S. at the International Public Markets Conference, Findlay Market said.
Over the course of three days, Joe Hansbauer and other public market executives from around the world shared projects, initiatives and ideas at the conference, Findlay Market Director of Communications, Kelly Lanser said.
While presenting on Findlay Market, Hansbauer focused on initiatives for innovation and supporting Cincinnati entrepreneurs.
He shared his creation of a city-wide strategy and discussed the role of markets in cultural and economic development of a city, Lanser said.
At the conference in London, Lanser shared the market’s history.
“Many things have stayed consistent at Findlay Market since the 19th century - the physical structure, several family-owned businesses passed down from generation to generation, serving as our community’s most diverse gathering spot and being our city’s fresh food market.
She also spoke about it’s vision moving forward, saying they’re working to “change the face of the food entrepreneur.”
"Alongside a vibrant public market, we have developed innovative programs aimed to support people who otherwise have not had the opportunity to start a business or had access to resources necessary to build and sustain a successful business. We are enriching our community by showcasing a true representation of our city’s people and cultures and establishing a fully inclusive culinary experience,” Lanser said.
Hansbauer shared several projects displaying the vision Lanser layed out, including two programs aimed at helping entrepreneurs launch food-related businesses, a non-profit restaurant and education and sustainability programs.
