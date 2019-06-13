Homearoma 2019: Kensington in Deerfield Twp

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Looking for luxury living or just some new ideas for your home?
Homearama 2019 at Kensington in Warren County’s Deerfield Township runs through June 23.
This year’s show features 10 homes priced $500,000 to $1.5 million.
Eight builders are showcasing everything from outdoor living spaces to one home with a total digital immersion room.
Homearoma is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Discount tickets are available for purchase at Kroger for $17.
Admission costs $19 at the gate or online.
