Indian Hill’s Podojil named finalist for Gatorade Soccer Player Year

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Indian Hill High School’s Anna Podojil is one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Soccer Player of the Year.
Podojil, a two-time Miss Ohio Soccer winner, joins Sunshine Fontes (Pearl City, HI) and Sophie Jones (Atherton, CA) as the finalists.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Podojil as Ohio’s best high school girls soccer player.
The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, Podojil led the Braves to a 18-2-3 record and a second-straight Division II state championship this past season. Podojil tallied 28 goals and nine assists, including 10 goals in Indian Hill’s seven-game postseason run. She concluded her prep soccer career with 117 goals and 51 assists.
“Anna possesses tremendous speed, technical skills and work rate,” said Amy Dunlap, head coach of Indian Hill High. “Her speed is a gift, but what separates her from other fast players is her ability to change speeds and get in behind defenses.”
Gatorade will announce its national player of the year next week.
Podojil recently won the Penn Station Athlete of the Year award in Greater Cincinnati.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.