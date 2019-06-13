Police on scene of shooting in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 200 block of McMicken Avenue about 5:30 a.m.
They received a report of shots fired, followed by a report of a man shot in the back and leg.
An ambulance was on scene at last check.
This shooting comes as Cincinnati sees a surge in violence in the last few weeks.
A man was shot in the back just a few hours ago overnight, in Roselawn, police said earlier this morning.
Shootings and homicides are up so far this year and especially in the last two weeks, but homicides are down overall compared to previous years, Police Chief Eliot Isaac told City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee earlier this week.
