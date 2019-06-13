Suspect on the loose in Reading Road shooting, police say

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man who critically injured another man in a shooting on Reading Road Thursday.
Police say the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Reading Road.
After the shooting, police say the man fled the scene on Dale Road in an early 2000s model gray Honda Odyssey minivan with dark tinted windows. The van had an Ohio temporary tag with a clear plastic cover.
The suspect is described as a 6′2″ man in his 30s with a heavy build, wearing a black hoodie, black tighter sweatpants with a white stripe on the sides.
The victim is a 37-year-old man. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.