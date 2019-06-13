Two arrested in Miami Township homicide

Police are investigating a man's shooting at this house on Wards Corner Road in Clermont County's Miami Township early Tuesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Brittany Harry)
By Sarah Hager | June 13, 2019 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 12:08 PM

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami Township police say they’ve arrested two men for the homicide of of Khristopher Jordan Ketring.

Ketring, 25, was shot to death inside his Clermont County home in the 800 block of Wards Corner Road around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said two men with guns were inside the home, a dispatch supervisor said.

Police have not released the names of the men arrested, but said they will hold a press conference at the police department at 1:30 p.m.

At the time of the shooting, detectives said they believed Ketring knew the shooter and his accomplice.

