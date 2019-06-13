Vehicle pulled from Ohio River with human remains inside registered to man missing since 2006

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The vehicle pulled from the Ohio River on Wednesday with human remains inside is registered to a Brookville man who has been missing since 2006, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Aberdeen police chief said two vehicles were pulled from the river Wednesday.
The vehicle with the remains inside was taken to the sheriff’s office.
The Brown County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains and additional testing is being done to confirm the identity.
The vehicle was registered to Jesse Flaugher, who was reported missing out of Brookville, Ohio in 2006.
A few weeks ago, a fisherman reportedly hit a vehicle with his depth finder. Police reached out to Ohio Task Force 1, and the retrieval process had begun.
The sheriff’s office said due to this being an ongoing investigation, not further details are available.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sergeant Chad Noble at 937-378-4435 ext. 130.
