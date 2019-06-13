Winery fire closes U.S. 52 in Adams County

MANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - U.S. 52 is shut down in both directions in Adams County due to a fire at a restaurant and winery along the Ohio River.
Motorists are advised to detour onto State Route 41 to Ohio 136.
Several fire crews are on scene battling the blaze at Moyer Winery and Restaurant, 3859 U.S. 52, according to Adams County dispatchers.
No injuries have been reported, but this remains a very active scene, they said.
Fire crews responded to the restaurant and winery about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The business was closed at the time flames broke out, according to dispatchers.
Manchester fire remains on scene along with crews from West Union, Ripley, Aberdeen, Wayne Township and Russellville.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.