Cincinnati Zoo mum on timing of gorilla arrival

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden aren’t saying when a male silverback gorilla will return.
A federal judge in San Francisco ruled that The Gorilla Foundation in California must move Ndume back Thursday to the Cincinnati Zoo, where he was born.
Zoo officials sought to bring Ndume home after Koko, the gorilla famed for learning sign language, died last year and left Ndume alone.
“Per our agreement with the Gorilla Foundation, we can’t discuss the transfer. When he is safely in Cincinnati, we will update everyone. Thanks for your patience,” wrote Chad Yelton, a zoo spokesman, in an email to FOX19 NOW Thursday.
The gorilla was loaned to the foundation in 1991 to be Koko’s companion with the proviso he’d return to Cincinnati after her death.
The foundation argued as late as this week the transfer would harm Ndume.
Zoo officials, animal rights groups and, most importantly, Seeborg disagreed.
