Controversy over Lytle Park tree removal hits zoning board Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A controversy over the removal of trees from Lytle Park will hit Cincinnati’s Zoning Board of Appeals Friday morning.
The hearing is open to the public at 9 a.m. in Centennial Plaza, 805 Central Ave., Room 500.
Residents oppose Cincinnati Park Board and Historic Conservation Board’s decision to chop down four London Plane trees lining the side of park, located on Fourth Street Downtown.
They say they will be joined at the meeting by representatives of the Sierra Club, which recently endorsed the effort to preserve the trees in question.
There also might be an appearance by Dr. Seuss’s Lorax, according to a news release organizers put out.
Park board officials say saplings will replace the trees, but residents contend the current trees are healthy and about 50-years- old.
Regardless of the outcome of Friday’s hearing, protesters say their next step might be to take their case to the Court of Common Pleas of Hamilton County.
