Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit coming to Cincinnati Museum Center

The NASA Apollo 11 command module Columbia, with videos running behind showing highlights of its 1969 trip to the moon, sits as the centerpiece of Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit at the Museum of Flight, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Seattle. The exhibit, opening April 13, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the U.S. manned moon landing on July 20, 1969. The exhibit includes artifacts from the Apollo 11 mission, including Buzz Aldrin's outer visor and gloves worn while walking on the moon, a star chart, medical kit and survival kit (for an emergency landing on Earth). The display also includes a full-scale replica of the lunar module ascent vehicle and salvaged F-1 engine parts, which powered the Saturn V rocket that took the Apollo modules to space and were recovered from the Atlantic ocean more than 40 years later. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Source: Elaine Thompson)