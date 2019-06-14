Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit coming to Cincinnati Museum Center

The NASA Apollo 11 command module Columbia, with videos running behind showing highlights of its 1969 trip to the moon, sits as the centerpiece of Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit at the Museum of Flight, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Seattle. The exhibit, opening April 13, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the U.S. manned moon landing on July 20, 1969. The exhibit includes artifacts from the Apollo 11 mission, including Buzz Aldrin's outer visor and gloves worn while walking on the moon, a star chart, medical kit and survival kit (for an emergency landing on Earth). The display also includes a full-scale replica of the lunar module ascent vehicle and salvaged F-1 engine parts, which powered the Saturn V rocket that took the Apollo modules to space and were recovered from the Atlantic ocean more than 40 years later. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Source: Elaine Thompson)
June 14, 2019 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 3:22 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Apollo 11 command module is the centerpiece of a new exhibit coming to the Cincinnati Museum Center in September.

The museum center will be the fifth and final stop for the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibition Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission.

The exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development of the American space program and space race.

Destination Moon features the Apollo 11 command module “Columbia”, the only part of the spacecraft to return to Earth after the first mission to land a man on the Moon and safety return him home.

The exhibit also marks the first time “Columbia” has left the National Air and Space Museum since it opened to the public in 1976.

The exhibit opens at the museum center on September 28.

Tickets for Destination Moon go on sale July 20 and are available at cincymuseum.org/destination-moon.

