Do you know him? State investigators working to ID slumped over body found in Ohio parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz are seeking assistance to identify a man who was found dead on April 28.
The body was discovered in a parking lot of 3800 West Broad St. in Columbus.
“This man is someone’s son, friend and neighbor and we are counting on the public to help us identify him so he can be laid to rest with the respect and honor he deserves,” Yost said in a prepared statement.
"Through collaboration with experts from the Ohio Attorney General's office, the post-mortem photo has been released in an attempt to provide a name to this man," Dr. Ortiz said. "My hope is that by releasing this photo, we can provide closure to the family and friends of this man. As coroner, I take seriously our duty to serve the community of Franklin County and speak for those who cannot."
The man is believed to be 40 to 70 years old and is 5-feet-10-inches tall with green eyes, brown and gray hair, and a beard. He has a lion tattoo on his left arm and was wearing hospital scrub pants, socks and shoes. Foul play is not suspected.
A post-mortem image, which is based on a photograph taken after the man’s death, was completed by a forensic artist from Attorney General Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit also released a public bulletin about the case on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call BCI's Criminal Intelligence Unit at (740) 845-2406 or the Franklin County Coroner's Office at (614) 525-5290.
