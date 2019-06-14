Donations needed for 2-month-old baby on life support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2-month-old boy who police say was abused at the hands of his own father remains on life support Friday.
The baby, Bryson Rowe, was hurt last Friday night at his home on Taylor Boulevard in Louisville.
Neighbors said Rowe’s father, Donnie Rowe, asked them for help that night. The baby seemed like he was gasping for air, a neighbor told WAVE 3 News.
However, the infant wasn’t taken to the hospital until Saturday.
Police said the baby suffered multiple skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and several other injuries which are consistent with abusive head trauma.
Little Bryson Rowe is fighting for his life in the hospital. A family member has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for Bryson’s mother, who isn’t able to work right now.
Even if the child survives, he may have medical issues for the rest of his life, doctors said.
Donnie Rowe admitted to police he was on drugs and caused his child’s injuries, officers said.
He faces assault and abuse charges. The father is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court June 24.
