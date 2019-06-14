Driver pleads guilty in connection with crash that killed off-duty Clearcreek officer

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Justin Watts pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in head-on crash that killed an off-duty Clearcreek officer in January.
Watts, 31, was originally charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating while under the influence.
Officer Jerrid Lee, 27, of Bethel, was on his way to work out at a gym when an eastbound 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Watts crossed the center lane on Ohio 125 and struck his westbound 1997 Honda Civic head-on, troopers said.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Ohio 125 near Lindale-Mount Holly Road in Amelia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol
