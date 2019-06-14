Family of North Fairmount murder victim still seeking answers 10 year later

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a 2009 murder victim gathered Thursday to remember the life of Oralen Buckner and continue the call for information on his killer.
“I don’t want to be mad at the person that did it. I just want to ask them why,” Oralen’s brother Kenneth Buckner said. “10-years later, I want to ask them why.”
Oralen Buckner was shot and killed in North Fairmount on June 13, 2009.
“He fell asleep on the bus and when he got off up here he was walking back home and that’s when it happened,” Kenneth said.
Anyone with information on Buckner’s murder is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
“He was a nice young man,” Kenneth Buckner said. “I know everybody says that about they’re family members but my brother, he was a twin, he was a nice young man.”
