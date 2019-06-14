Veteran Hamilton officer busted in undercover prostitution sting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A longtime Hamilton City Police officer is off the force after being arrested for soliciting prostitution, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.
Detectives said 54-year-old James Calhoun answered their ad for quote, “A high-class, mature lady, who is ready to spend the best time with real gentleman.”
Calhoun texted the number writing, “I am just looking for a normal visit between a man and woman. Nothing extravagant. Probably half hour. How many roses do I need?”
Police said roses means dollars. The agreed price was $80 for a half hour of full-service, meeting at her place in a Dayton suburb.
"I had a knee replaced about three weeks ago and I can't kneel or put any pressure on my knee. Are you OK being on top?,” Calhoun wrote.
"No worries,” the detective responded. “Top is preferred.”
As Calhoun was being placed into handcuffs, and before detectives could even question him, they said he told them, “I’m just here to spend some time with her.”
He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
According to the report, Calhoun told Chief Bucheit what had happened and volunteered to retire, but the chief pressed for a full investigation.
In April, Calhoun pleaded guilty to an amended charge of loitering to engage in solicitation.
Calhoun was suspended initially, then was retired by the department in late March. He was sentenced to one year of basic community control and ordered to attend John School, which is a diversion program for people, almost exclusively men, arrested for soliciting prostitutes.
