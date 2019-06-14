FOX19 NOW to end each broadcast day with national anthem

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW join Gray Television stations across the nation by ending each broadcast day with the playing of our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Starting Monday, June 17, FOX19 NOW will air the national anthem shortly before 4 a.m. each day.
Until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned to the airwaves the following morning.
Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem on the back of a letter. He later completed the four verses, which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
A 9-year-old from South Florida named Reina Özbay is the singer in the video, which you can watch above.
Her bio says she has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was four.
Her angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies opera and musical theater.
She made her professional stage debut at the age of seven at South Florida’s Stage Door Theatre.
She landed her first guest starring role at the age of nine as Abigail in “The Chosen,” the number one crowdfunded film/TV project in history.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.