Indiana’s 9th baby box installed outside Seymour fire station

A brand new box was installed outside Fire Station #3 in Seymour on Friday, marking the ninth in the state of Indiana. The location on Meadowbrook Drive was chosen due to it’s close proximity to I-65 in Jackson County. The boxes are climate-controlled and an alarm sounds inside the station once it is opened. After a baby is placed inside, a second silent alarm goes off. Once the box is closed, it’s magnetically locked, meaning the person dropping off the child cannot change their mind.