The Overnight Forecast Update is Chilly

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The normal high temperature today is 82° and the official high was 69° – which is 13° cooler than normal.
With a clear sky over the entire Tri State and the winds diminishing most parts of the Tri-state will cool into the middle and upper 40s. A few spots will drop into the low 40s and I cannot rule out a few valley bottoms briefly touching the upper 30s.
A deep blue sky and plenty of sunshine will dominate Friday, then by Saturday morning the sky will be cloudy, the air warmer and more humid and scattered showers will be in the area. Starting Saturday afternoon, showers will a bit more common. Sunday will be occasionally wet and the next possibility of a dry day comes Wednesday.
