Pike County Massacre: Grandmother final pretrial hearing Friday

Rita Newcomb quietly listens as Judge Randy Deering sets her trial dates for July 8 to July 11. Newcomb, 65, of South Webster, is accused of perjury and obstructing justice for allegedly misleading investigators concerning the deaths of the eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 and is also charged with forging custody documents to cover up the crimes. (Source: Robert McGraw/Chillicothe Gazette)