Plenty Of Sunshine Today, Then T’Storms Return

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - When you wake up this morning do not be surprised it’s a bit on the cool side. The good news we have plenty of sunshine on the way today the bad news with all the clear skies this morning temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s.
Enjoy your Friday and take advantage of sunny skies and temperatures near 77, because rain chances with thunder return for the weekend.
Saturday looks better than Sunday with a high of 80 on Saturday with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening.
More widespread rain and thunder on Sunday afternoon and that continues into your Monday.
Temperatures will stay near 80 to the low 80s with the return of humidity into early next week.
