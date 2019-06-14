St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW announced the winners of 11 prizes as part of the St. Jude 2019 Dream Home Giveaway Friday morning.
FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the annual event.
This year, a $400,000 Fischer Homes dream house in Hebron, Ky. was up for grabs with the purchase of a $100 ticket.
The four-bedroom, 2-and-a-half bathroom home completed construction this spring in the Sawgrass subdivision.
Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.
The home features a unique, five-level design including a two-story family room. It also has an open floor plan, kitchen, morning room, and finished recreation room.
Only 9,000 tickets were available in the giveaway.
Here’s your list of winners:
- Home built by Fischer Homes: Henry Hodge of Cincinnati, OH
- Tickets on Sale Prize, Kids Ultimate Playground Package, courtesy of Recreation Outlet: Regina Pfaehler of Verona, KY
- First Week Prize, $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of FOX 19: Ruth Reiber of Cincinnati, OH
- Early Bird Prize, ebonized maple dining table with live edge, courtesy of Created Hardwood Ltd: Ethel Bauer of Alexandria, KY
- Bonus prize, 2019 Honda CRV, courtesy of Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers: Jessica Hamad of Cincinnati, OH
- Bosch dishwasher: Mona Taylor of Blanchester, OH
- Brizo faucet package: Jean Allens of Batavia, OH
- Hotel Covington package: Melora Freman or Augusta, KY
- $1,000 gift card to Recreations Outlet: James Laughlin of Cincinnati, OH
- Dry cleaning for a year, courtesy of Widmer’s: Gail Pope of Cincinnati, OH
- Open House prize, $5,000 gift card, courtesy of Watson’s: Jason Reynolds of Cincinnati, OH
In all, $900,000 was raised for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Congratulations to all the winners.
