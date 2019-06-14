Stormy Weather Expected This Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Clouds will be on the increase this evening with muggy conditions returning too. Low 60. Saturday will start mainly dry with a stray, light shower possible. If you need to get anything done outside, the earlier the better. Storm chances will arrive in the evening hours and bring the chance for damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail.
Storms will take a bit of a break overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. However, already by sunrise Sunday storms will be possible again. Sunday will be warmer too with a high of 82. Rain showers will remain possible into Sunday afternoon and evening.
Our wet pattern will continue Monday with even more humid air. As we look ahead to next week there is not much dry weather but right now Wednesday and Friday give us the best chance for some sunshine and time spent outdoors without the umbrella.
