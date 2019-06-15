Covedale man without food for days receives help

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Covedale man who said he had not eaten in three days was able to receive some help on Friday night.
Terry Hiles said a nasty car accident left him disabled.
His wife is deceased, and his daughter is out of town on vacation, so he relies on food assistance programs to help.
"Usually they’re here between 11 to 11:30,” Hiles said.
But somehow this week, no meals got delivered.
There are several different agencies which deliver some 1,300 meals every day. It’s unclear why Hiles’ meals were missed.
He’s diabetic and missing meals has landed him in the hospital before.
“And it dropped one time to 5.4 and usually under 10, you die," Hiles said.
"When we know somebody’s in need, we will help them out the best we can,” said Peggy Burke with Cincinnati Area Senior Services, who brought Hiles an armload of food, drinks and snacks, which should get him through a week.
"And there’s a lot of very humble seniors that will not ask for help,” she said.
Burke delivered the food to his apartment.
“I appreciate it," Hiles said. “I’m just a human being trying to survive.”
Hiles is not alone in his struggle, according to CintiShares.org.
Nearly 20 percent of adults in Hamilton County are food insecure and more than 20 percent of children in Hamilton County are also worried about where their next meal is coming from.
