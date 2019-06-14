Injured bald eagle saved by Memphis Zoo veterinarian

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 14, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 6:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An injured bald eagle was saved with the help of the Memphis Zoo.

The bird was taken to the zoo in January after it suffered multiple fractures that punctured through the skin on its right wing.

It is believed the injures are from a vehicle hitting the bald eagle.

Dr. Felicia Knightly and her team worked quickly to help the animal.

“Any fracture that isn’t stabilized as soon as it happens has the propensity to get worse,” she said. “You can end up with permanent damage of soft tissue—and it’s amazingly painful, so the bird also remains in a state of shock.”

Part of it’s right wing was amputated, but the bird is recovering well at the zoo.

