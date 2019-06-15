More Rain and Thunder Chances

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8am Sunday.
Additiionally, a Tornado Watch is in effect for Decatur county of SE Indiana until 10pm this evening.
A wavy frontal boundary across the region will be the focus for continued shower and thunderstorm development.
Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Sunday morning. Low temps will settle into the upper 60s.
After some rain and thunder Sunday morning, expect a bit of a break with additional development by afternoon in the heating of the day.
Afternoon high temps Sunday will climb into the low 80s.
More of the same can be expected for both Monday and Tuesday as this front slides slowly south.
By Wednesday, the front should be far enough south that just a chance of thunder is expected for the day.
Unfortunately, rain and thunder chances will remain in the forecast all the way into the upcoming weekend.
