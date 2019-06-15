Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected this weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will go into effect at 2 p.m. and continue until 8 a.m. Sunday. Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.
Two to four inches of rainfall is possible. However, locally higher amounts are in the forecast.
A few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this afternoon as well. Gusty winds, torrential rainfall and flash flooding will be a concern as the rain persists. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s.
This slow-moving boundary will bring rain and thunder to the forecast through early next week. Warm and humid conditions are also in the forecast.
