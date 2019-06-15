One person injured after shooting in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -One person is injured with after a shooting in South Fairmount early Saturday morning, said Sgt. Franz.
It happened on Knox Street near Saturn Street around 2:30 a.m.
The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived, said Cincinnati district three police.
District three police say the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
Police are still investigating.
