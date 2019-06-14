Strong Storms Likely Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Light rain will be possible at times overnight and into Saturday morning. Rain will mainly fall as sprinkles with cloudy skies all night. Low 60.
Saturday morning will be cloudy with light, spotty rain at times. If you need to get anything done outside, the earlier the better. We will warm to a high near 79. Storm chances will arrive in the evening hours and bring the chance for damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning, and large hail. The timeline for storms will be after 5pm and continue until 10pm. The Storm Prediction Center has our region hi-lighted in a “marginal" (1/5) threat for severe weather. The next highest threat level, “slight” is just west of the viewing area. The takeaway from that is to be on alert for severe storms Saturday.
Storms will take a bit of a break overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. However, already by sunrise Sunday storms will be possible again. Sunday will be warmer too with a high of 82. Rain showers will remain possible into Sunday afternoon and evening.
Our wet pattern will continue Monday with even more humid air. As we look ahead to next week there is not much dry weather but right now Wednesday and Friday give us the best chance for some sunshine and time spent outdoors without the umbrella.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.