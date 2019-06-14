Strong Storms Likely Saturday

Saturday morning will be cloudy with light, spotty rain at times. If you need to get anything done outside, the earlier the better. We will warm to a high near 79. Storm chances will arrive in the evening hours and bring the chance for damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning, and large hail. The timeline for storms will be after 5pm and continue until 10pm. The Storm Prediction Center has our region hi-lighted in a “marginal" (1/5) threat for severe weather. The next highest threat level, “slight” is just west of the viewing area. The takeaway from that is to be on alert for severe storms Saturday.