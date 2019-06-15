Three people injured in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Three people are injured after a shooting in Avondale early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Eric Franz says it happened on the 3600 block of Reading Road at 5 a.m.
The victims drove themselves to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One person has life-threatening injuries and is in surgery. Two have non-life threatening injuries, said Sgt. Franz.
Police are still investigating. Any witnesses are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-351-3040 or call district four officers at 513-569-8600.
