Three people injured in Avondale shooting
By Natalya Daoud | June 15, 2019 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 8:28 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -Three people are injured after a shooting in Avondale early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Eric Franz says it happened on the 3600 block of Reading Road at 5 a.m.

The victims drove themselves to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One person has life-threatening injuries and is in surgery. Two have non-life threatening injuries, said Sgt. Franz.

Police are still investigating. Any witnesses are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-351-3040 or call district four officers at 513-569-8600.

