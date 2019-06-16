FLASH FLOOD CONCERNS THIS MORNING

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10:30AM FOR OUR CENTRAL COUNTIES.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES UNTIL NOON.
Thunderstorms have brought 2-4 inches of rain to the Tri-State. Flash flood concerns will continue as water continues to run-off. This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as temperatures reach the low 80s.
This slow-moving boundary will bring rain and thunder to the forecast through the middle of next week. Humid conditions are also in the forecast.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.