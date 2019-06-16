Flooding in southeast Indiana causes road closures throughout day Sunday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Roads in southeast Indiana experienced multiple closures Sunday as a result of flooding, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The department reported throughout the day Sunday that parts of SR-235 in Jackson County were closed due to flooding, high waters were reported over the road on I-65 in Jackson County, part of SR-62 was closed in Ripley County and other closures in Seymour county, including closures on U.S. 31 and U.S. 50.
All of these reports can be found in Facebook posts on the department’s Facebook page and Twitter, along with updates of when roads reopen.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.