Mother and son seriously injured in head-on crash in College Hill

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A head-on collision crash in College Hill left a 6-year-old in critical condition and his mother with serious injuries Saturday, according to Cincinnati Police.
Police say a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Darryl Williams, 40, went left of center on Hamilton Avenue as he was traveling northbound, causing a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Cory Dixie, 34. Dixie’s 6-year-old son was in the backseat during the accident.
Williams sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, officials say. Dixie and her son, who were both not wearing seat belts, sustained serious injuries and were both transported to local hospitals.
Dixie is listed in stable condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police. Her son is in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Police say speeding was not a factor in the crash, and possible impairment is not yet known.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.