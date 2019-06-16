Rain and thunder chances to start the week

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A series of upper level disturbances will push east across the region through the week.
These will combine with a lingering surface boundary over the Ohio Valley to result in occasional showers and thunderstorms.
Scattered showers and thunder will stiak around overnight into Monday morning with low temps falling into the upper-60s.
High temps Monday afternoon will wander into the upper-70s with rain and thunder still about the area.
Expect more of the same Tuesday with highs back in the upper-70s.
Wednesday looks a bit drier with highs in the low-80s.
After more rain and thunder on Thursday, we may finally get to see some sunshine on Friday.
However, it is short-lived because more rain and thunder looks to arrive for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.