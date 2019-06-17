Crash causes major delays SB I-75 in West Chester

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A crash involving 3 to 4 vehicles on southbound Interstate 75 near I-275 is causing major delays during the heart of the morning commute Monday.
The right lanes are open, but the left one remains closed.
Traffic is backed up past Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester.
Two people were taken to separate hospitals following the crash about 7:20 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers say.
The extent of their injuries were not immediately clear.
Detour around the backup by exiting onto Tylersville Road. Head east to southbound Interstate 71 at Western Row Road, and take I-71 to westbound I-275 to rejoin southbound I-75.
