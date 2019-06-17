Dozens displaced from condo homes after Harrison landslide

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Dozens of people were displaced from their homes this weekend at Legacy Condos in Harrison due to a hazardous landslide on their property.
Harrison firefighters from Station 57 say they were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Their crews evacuated 14 units and said at least 30 people won’t be sleeping there this weekend.
Resident Skylar Larkin, who lives just feet from the landslide, said her family does not feel safe. She said that although no one was hurt, she’s still worried.
“We have all our stuff here, our dogs, we don’t have any family in town so we’re kind of stuck," Larkin said.
Dennis Garrison lives in the development, but his condo is safe. He claims the builder Fischer Homes was aware of the unstable ground beneath the newly built condos.
“There’s nothing, nothing to hold it,” Garrison said.
Fischer Homes sent FOX19 this statement Sunday:
“We have and continue to offer our expertise and service to aid the Condominium Association in their analysis of the situation and long-term solution. We remain concerned for those homeowners who were evacuated as a result of the heavy storms and subsequent erosion. Fischer Homes has built more than 24,000 homes over the past 39 years with our customers’ best interests always at the forefront. We remain in contact with the Condominium Association to help guide them through the ultimate resolution.”
But some residents say their words are not enough.
“They need to not just say they’re helping supportively, emotionally, but financially," Legacy Condos resident Jennifer Ramstetter said. “Because they can. We have our hands tied. Ethically, i think that’s what they need to do.”
Sources say the Red Cross helped people displaced. There were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.