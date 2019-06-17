FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES: More Heavy Rain

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - While the day may have changed our weather story continues with more heavy rain on the way. We set a new daily record for Sunday with 2.38 inches of rain, the old daily record was back in 200 with 2.35 inches of rain.
A flash flood watch continues until 8 PM Tuesday as periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will re-develop here on your Monday. For your morning commute, while the rain may not be heavy to cause instant flooding right now we do look at wet pavement and standing water with on and off rain .
Temperatures this afternoon will reach 80. Look for periods of rain and thunder right through your Tuesday and then on and off for the remainder of the week until Friday. The air will remain muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 this week.
