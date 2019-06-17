Flash Flood Watch for entire Tri-State next 2 days

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch is up for the entire Tri-State the next two days.
The advisory will run through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
It includes Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ripley and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
The heaviest showers fell this weekend with a record 2.38 inches of rain recorded Sunday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It came on the heels of 1.22 inches falling at the airport on Saturday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday but the rain is not expected to be as heavy.
However, due to saturated grounds from all the precipitation over the weekend, any moderate to heavy rain that falls could cause flooding.
In fact, we will stay wet all week until Friday, when the sun is expected to make a welcome return.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 60s.
We will warm into the low 80s by Wednesday.
